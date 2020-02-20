Cesar Azpilicueta fires warning at Tottenham ahead of Chelsea FC clash

Chelsea FC legend Frank Lampard (Photo: BT Sport)

Cesar Azpilicueta has warned Tottenham Hotspur that he and his Chelsea FC team-mates will be ready for a “massive” game when the two sides meet at Stamford Bridge this weekend.

The Blues head into the game against their London rivals on the back of a disappointing 2-0 loss to Manchester United in the Premier League on Monday night in front of their home fans.

That defeat has blown open the race for a top-four finish in the Premier League, with Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham side now just a single point behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC.

Chelsea FC will be desperate to bounce back to winning ways in front of their home fans on Saturday afternoon, with Frank Lampard’s men having won just one of their last five in the top flight.

The west London side are without a victory in their last four Premier League games and they know that a win for Spurs would allow Mourinho’s side to leapfrog them in the table.

Azpilicueta has now talked up the importance of Chelsea FC returning to winning ways and putting in a good performance against Spurs.

Speaking in an interview with Chelsea FC’s website, Azpilicueta said: “We are really disappointed with the result [against Man United] but we can’t blame VAR or anything like that. It was our own fault because we had chances to win.

“From this point, we have a massive derby on Saturday and we have lost all the advantage that we had on our hands.

“We have let that slip and now we have some really big, decisive games coming up starting with a massive derby on Saturday at Stamford Bridge.”

Chelsea FC will take on Bayern Munich in the Champions League next Tuesday night.

