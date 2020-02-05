Frank Lampard updates Chelsea FC fans about Christian Pulisic injury

Christian Pulisic (Photo: Chelsea TV / Screen grab)

Frank Lampard is hoping that Christian Pulisic will be back in action for Chelsea FC soon after the winter break in the Premier League.

The USA international has been missing for the Blues since sustaining an injury back at the start of January and he has not featured for the west London club since New Year’s Day.

Pulisic has been working hard on his recovery at Chelsea FC’s Cobham training base in recent weeks as he bids to make himself available for selection again as soon as possible.

Chelsea FC looked like they missed the playmaker on Saturday when they were held to a 2-2 draw by Leicester City in the Premier League at the King Power Stadium.

After the game, Lampard was asked for an update about Pulisic’s situation, and the Chelsea FC boss admitted that the club cannot put a concrete date on when he may be back available again.

Speaking in an interview with Chelsea FC’s website, Lampard said: “We tried to get him out there last week, step it up a little bit, but we had to pull out of that.

“The break might have come at a good time, it buys us a couple of weeks.

“Of course you miss him. He’s a quality player and he was having a really good patch pre-Christmas. Others have to stand up too, but of course we’ll be happy when he’s back.”

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action after their winter break with a crunch clash against top-four rivals Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on Monday 17 February.

The west London side are currently in fourth place in the Premier League table as they chase Champions League qualification this season.

