Conor Gallagher determined to prove himself at Chelsea FC

Conor Gallagher has underlined his desire to fight for a place in the Chelsea FC team in the coming seasons following his loan spell at Swansea City.

The 20-year-old spent the first part of the campaign on loan to Championship side Charlton and he has since moved to Swansea City as he looks to rack up some more first-team appearances.

Gallagher has scored six goals and made two assists in the Championship so far this season and he will be hoping to catch the eye of Blues boss Frank Lampard ahead of next term.

Lampard has been giving his young players the chance to impress at Chelsea FC this season and the stage seems to be set for Gallagher to push on for a first team spot at Stamford Bridge moving forwards.

And the youngster – who has been at Chelsea FC since the age of eight – has now opened up about why he is determined to prove himself to the Blues.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the Evening Standard, Gallagher said: “I don’t like aiming too high right now, I keep things realistic.

“Chelsea have supported me a lot since I’ve been out on loan.

“The most important thing this season is to prove myself, prove to Chelsea that I am good enough to play there.

“My dream is to play for Chelsea, it is the club I have loved since I was a little boy. I’m willing to do whatever I can to work as hard as possible to achieve that.

“It will make my family so proud, make me proud of myself so I am looking forward to working hard and seeing if I can achieve that.”

Meanwhile, Chelsea FC are currently preparing for their home Premier League clash against Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on Monday night.

The Blues are fourth in the table but have only won one of their last five games in the top flight.

