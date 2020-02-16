‘We’re excited’: Frank Lampard raves about incoming Chelsea FC signing

Chelsea FC legend Frank Lampard (Photo: BT Sport)

Frank Lampard has admitted his excitement at Chelsea FC’s move to sign Hakim Ziyech from Ajax this summer.

The Blues confirmed a deal to land the 26-year-old attacker last week as Lampard and the Blues began their summer recruitment drive early.

Chelsea FC did not sign any new players in January and they were barred from making any new additions last summer, so there is a feeling that the Blues may well be very active in the forthcoming summer market.

The west London side have agreed a deal to sign Ziyech from Ajax, with the move subject to the attacker agreeing personal terms and passing a medical at Cobham.

Lampard was asked about Ziyech and what he will bring to his young Blues team at his pre-match news conference on Friday, and the former England midfielder is clearly excited about the prospect of the Moroccan linking up with his side.

Asked about Ziyech, Lampard replied: “I know his qualities.

“He’s a player we hope can bring creativity. He first came to my attention watching him play in Ajax’s Champions League run last year and I thought he was one of their standout players, particularly in the games against Tottenham.

“This season, we’ve come up against him twice so I know a lot about him,’ added the boss. ‘He has a great left foot, plays generally off the right-hand side but can play in behind the frontman as well.

“When you look at us this season, there have been games where we’ve maybe struggled to unlock the door and he’s certainly a player who we hope can bring that bit of creativity.

“He will be something different for us so we’re excited. I know he’s not coming in now but I think it’s exciting for us as a club and for the fans to know that he’ll be here next year.”

Chelsea FC are currently preparing for their Premier League clash against Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on Monday night as they look to cement their place in the top four.

The Blues will then take on Spurs at home in another crunch game in the race for Champions League qualification.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip