Frank Lampard gives injury update on three Chelsea FC stars ahead of Man United clash

Frank Lampard has confirmed that both Christian Pulisic and Ruben Loftus-Cheek will not be fit for Chelsea FC’s showdown against Manchester United in the Premier League on Monday night.

Pulisic has been missing since New Year’s Day with an injury problem and although he his making progress on his recovery, he will not be ready to face the Red Devils at Stamford Bridge.

Meanwhile, Loftus-Cheek is currently working on regain his match sharpness after a lengthy spell on the sidelines and he will continue to work on his fitness levels in the coming weeks.

Lampard also confirmed that Tammy Abraham is a doubt for Monday night’s game, after the striker had to be taken out of training a couple of times last week.

However, the Chelsea FC boss remains hopeful that the English forward will be ready to feature against the Red Devils on Monday night.

Speaking at his pre-match news briefing on Friday afternoon at Cobham, Lampard said: “Christian trained with the Under-23s today [Friday], which will hopefully be for a short period and we’ll factor him back into our training soon but he won’t be fit [for United].

“Ruben won’t be fit for this game. He’s getting closer, training a lot and he just needs more match fitness to be in consideration but it’s great to have him nearly back.

“Tammy is still feeling the effects, we’ve had to take him out of training a couple of days this week.

“He trained today so we’re hopeful but he’ll be assessed over the weekend.”

Chelsea FC are currently in fourth place in the Premier League table as they seek Champions League qualification in Lampard’s first campaign in charge.

Next up for the Blues after Monday’s game is their home clash against Tottenham next weekend in another vital top-four clash.

