‘He’s going to be a huge player’: Lampard raves about Chelsea FC youngster

Frank Lampard has singled out Reece James for special praise and is backing the teenager to develop into a top player for Chelsea FC in the coming seasons.

The 20-year-old has found himself as a regular fixture in Lampard’s team this season, with the Blues boss having made a point of giving youth a chance to impress in his team this term.

James has been catching the eye with his impressive crossing ability and he has notched up two assists in 13 Premier League games for the Blues so far this term.

The youngster has scored two goals and made two assists in a total of 20 appearances in all competitions this season and he will be hoping to push on in the final few months of the campaign.

Lampard has now revealed just why he is such a keen admirer of the young right-back and explained how he is predicting big things for him in the future.

Speaking in an interview with the Daily Mail, Lampard said: “I tried to get him [James] on loan at Derby last January.

“His delivery is too good, and when I say ‘too good’, I’m joking but I mean that we need to read what he’s doing.

“We need to get bodies in the box because that’s a huge asset. He’s a great kid who’s going to be a huge player for Chelsea.

“Without getting too far ahead, even though Trent [Alexander-Arnold] is that good he’ll be challenging him.”

James will be hoping to feature when Chelsea FC take on Manchester United in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Monday night.

The Blues are currently fourth in the table and six points ahead of the Red Devils heading into the game.

