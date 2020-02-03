Frank Lampard confirms Chelsea FC midfielder will work through winter break

Frank Lampard reveals that Ruben Loftus-Cheek will continue to work on his fitness with Chelsea FC's Under-23s

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Monday 3 February 2020, 00:15 UK
Frank Lampard
Chelsea FC legend Frank Lampard (Photo: BT Sport)

Frank Lampard has confirmed that Ruben Loftus-Cheek will work with the Chelsea FC Under-23s during the Premier League’s winter break as he bids to regain full match fitness.

The midfielder has been training with the first team at Cobham in recent days as he continues his recovery from a long-term injury lay-off.

The England midfielder has been sidelined since rupturing his Achilles tendon on May, with the 24-year-old enduring a number of setbacks on his road to recovery.

Loftus-Cheek will now be hoping to make himself available for the Blues as quickly as possible as he bids to try and earn a spot in Lampard’s side between now and the end of the season.

Chelsea FC will have next weekend off as they enjoy a rare break from Premier League action, with the Blues’ next game coming on 17 February when they host Manchester United.

However, while the first team enjoy some well-earned time off, Lampard has confirmed that Loftus-Cheek will remain with the Under-23s to continue to work on his fitness levels.

Speaking at a news conference last Friday, Lampard said: “Where we are having a bit of time off for the players, he [Loftus-Cheek] won’t, he’ll be working.

“He’ll be with the under-23s to try and get some minutes. He’ll have to get some minutes. He’s had a full week of training with us for the first time and he has come through it.

“It’d great to see him but he looks short, he knows he’s short, you couldn’t not be after he has been out for so long.

“So yes, 23s progression and hopefully after the break we can talk about him more when he is going to come back into the squad.”

Chelsea FC are currently in fourth place in the Premier League table as they chase Champions League qualification in Lampard’s first campaign in charge at the club.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Mesut Ozil
Unai Emery warns Mikel Arteta about ‘unpredictable’ Arsenal star
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Diogo Dalot fires warning at Man United star Aaron Wan-Bissaka
Mesut Ozil
Unai Emery warns Mikel Arteta about ‘unpredictable’ Arsenal star
Mikel Arteta
Dimitar Berbatov states his prediction for Burnley v Arsenal
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard praises ‘incredible’ Chelsea FC striker
Jamie Redknapp (Sky Sports / Screen grab)
‘A very talented player’: Sky Sports pundit discusses new Man United signing
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Australian Open 2020
Novak Djokovic
Australian Open 2020: Novak Djokovic, champion for record eighth time, returns to No1
Glenn Hoddle
BT Sport pundit pinpoints Chelsea FC’s main problem after 2-2 draw at Leicester
Sofia Kenin
Australian Open 2020: 21-year-old Sofia Kenin victorious over Garbine Muguruza
ScoopDragon Football News Network