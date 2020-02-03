BBC Sport pundit tells Chelsea FC to make this signing

Frank Lampard (Photo: YouTube)

Garth Crooks believes that Chelsea FC need to bring in a new goalkeeper in the summer transfer window to support their ambitions.

Frank Lampard opted to drop Kepa Arrizabalaga for the trip to Leicester City on Saturday and play Willy Caballero in goal for the Blues.

The 38-year-old conceded twice as the west London side had to settle for a 2-2 draw at the King Power Stadium against Brendan Rodgers’ men.

Kepa has been criticised for a string of below-par performances for Chelsea FC in recent weeks and Lampard has not been afraid to drop the Spaniard.

However, former Tottenham Hotspur forward Crooks feels that Chelsea FC could do with a new goalkeeper in the summer transfer window.

Crooks named Antonio Rudiger in his team of the week and then explained why he thinks the Blues are in need of a new shot-stopper.

“Chelsea got away with this result having been let down, not on one occasion but two by Willy Caballero in the Chelsea goal,” Crooks wrote in his BBC Sport column.

“The Blues have a keeper problem having already dropped Kepa Arrizabalaga. Fortunately Antonio Rudiger was on hand to rescue Chelsea and Caballero from defeat.

“Rudiger’s second goal was one of the best headed goals I’ve seen this season.

“Meanwhile, the London club have gone from having Petr Cech and Thibaut Courtois – two world-class goalkeepers – to Kepa and Caballero, who both look like they’ve only recently been introduced to the game.

“If Chelsea are serious about a top-four place they need to get a top-class goalkeeper. They should take a serious look at Newcastle’s Martin Dubravka.”

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action after their winter break when they take on Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on Monday 17 February.

The Blues are currently fourth and eight points behind third-placed Leicester City heading into the final few months of the season.

Tottenham Hotspur, meanwhile, are now just four points behind the Blues in the table.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip