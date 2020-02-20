Olivier Giroud sends open message to Chelsea FC fans

Olivier Giroud insists that he is ready to give his all for Chelsea FC for the rest of the season

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Thursday 20 February 2020, 04:45 UK
Olivier Giroud has insisted that he remains “100 per cent” focused on Chelsea FC despite being linked with a transfer in January.

The French striker has struggled to hold down a regular starting spot in the first team at Stamford Bridge this season and his lack of playing time prompted speculation that he may seek a move away from the club in January.

However, a switch failed to materialise and Giroud ended up staying at Chelsea FC until the end of the season at the least.

The 33-year-old will now be hoping to impress Frank Lampard and earn a regular spot in the first team at Stamford Bridge in the coming weeks as he bids to secure a spot in the France squad for Euro 2020.

Despite the speculation about his future in recent months, Giroud has insisted that he is ready to knuckle down and work hard for a spot in the first team with the Blues.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the Evening Standard, Giroud said: “I am a Chelsea player.

“Now I need to move on, move forward. I want to give everything for the team and obviously my personal target is to play as much as I can to play the Euros for my country. It is massive for me.

“Things like that [January], now I am 100 per cent focused on Chelsea’s target and I want to keep fighting, come back on the score-sheet and the team sheets and every single game is a big opportunity for me to show my desire to come back in the game.”

Giroud will be hoping to feature for Chelsea FC when the Blues take on Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

