‘A brilliant signing’: Ian Wright praises Chelsea FC transfer move

Arsenal legend Ian Wright (Photo: BT Sport)

Ian Wright has congratulated Chelsea FC for making a “brilliant” signing after they confirmed a deal to sign Hakim Ziyech from Ajax last week.

The 26-year-old will link up with the Blues squad in the summer after they moved quickly to sign him ahead of the forthcoming transfer window.

Chelsea FC have seemingly made up for lost time in recent transfer windows after they did not sign any new players last summer or in January.

The midfielder has been in good form for Ajax this season and has scored six goals and made 12 assists in the league for the Dutch side. He has also scored two and created four in the Champions League.

Former Arsenal striker Wright feels that Ziyech will add some much-needed creativity to the Chelsea FC side moving forwards.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Wright said: “The thing with Ziyech is that he’s one of those creative players and when you watch Chelsea, especially at home, I think they were expecting a bit more for their creative players.

“And then because of what Eden Hazard did for them, they had one particular player who in that role could make something happen.

“I think it’s a brilliant signing. If he can hit anywhere near the form [he’s shown for Ajax] it’s a fantastic signing.”

Meanwhile, Chelsea FC are currently preparing for their Premier League home clash against Manchester United on Monday night in a crunch game in the top-four race.

The Blues are currently fourth in the table but the race for Champions League qualification is starting to hot up ahead of the final few months of the season.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip