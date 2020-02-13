‘He’s got a soft spot for them’: German football expert on Jadon Sancho to Chelsea FC talk

Chelsea FC legend Frank Lampard (Photo: BT Sport)

Chelsea FC are likely to be keen on signing Jadon Sancho in the summer transfer window, according to German football expert Kevin Hatchard.

The 19-year-old’s future at Borussia Dortmund has been a source of speculation in recent months and talk of a potential move away from Germany is likely to intensify this summer.

Recent reports in the British media have suggested that the likes of Chelsea FC and Manchester United are keen to lure the England international back to the Premier League at the end of the season.

Sancho is rated as one of the hottest prospects in European football, with the teenager having scored 12 goals and made 13 assists in 19 Bundesliga games so far this term.

The attacker has also scored twice and made two assists in the Champions League for Dortmund so far this season.

German football expert Hatchard feels that the time may be right for Sancho to leave Dortmund this summer and he has talked up the prospect of Chelsea FC bringing him to Stamford Bridge.

Speaking in an interview with talkSPORT, Hatchard said: “He’s an absolute stone-cold superstar.

“You look just before Christmas, he was turning up late to things and he was sanctioned by the club numerous times for not behaving the way they would want.

“He could have sulked, pushed for a move, basically thrown his toys out of the pram – but he didn’t do that at all.

“He actually said, ‘I’m going to be leader, I’m going to score goals and make goals’, and he been playing lights-out week after week after week.

“I think England have one of the most exciting players in Europe on their hands and when we get to the Euros he’ll be one of the most dangerous attacking players at the tournament.”

On Sancho’s future beyond the summer, Hatchard added: “The finances for Dortmund make sense; we’ve seen them do that with Ousmane Dembele, they will sell players on if they get the right price for them

“The Premier League is a possibility and I think Chelsea would be interested and he’s got a soft spot for them.

“Personally I think if somebody bid in the region of €140m, I think that’s a fair price.

“If you look at what players go for now, and at the fact Dortmund agreed a new contract with him and that several clubs will go for him, I don’t think €140m is unreasonable.”

Meanwhile, Chelsea FC are currently preparing for their crunch Premier League showdown against Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on Monday night.

