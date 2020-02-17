Chelsea FC open talks about signing Jadon Sancho – report

Chelsea FC have opened talks with representatives of Jadon Sancho about a move to Stamford Bridge, say reports

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Monday 17 February 2020, 04:45 UK
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard (Photo: YouTube)

Chelsea FC have opened talks with Jadon Sancho’s representatives about a move to Stamford Bridge this summer, according to reports.

France Football, as quoted by the Daily Mail, is reporting that the Blues are eager to try and land the 19-year-old talent from Borussia Dortmund ahead of their Premier League rivals.

The same story says that the imminent arrival of Hakim Ziyech from Ajax this summer will not affect their plans to try and land England international Sancho as well.

The article claims that Chelsea FC are contending with competition from the likes of Liverpool FC and both Manchester clubs in the race for Sancho’s signature.

However, it also reports that the Blues have “stolen a march” on their domestic rivals by opening talks with representatives of the teenager in recent days.

Sancho is widely regarded as one of European football’s brightest young prospects, and the teenager has scored 13 goals and made 13 assists in 20 Bundesliga games so far this term. He scored in the 4-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt on Friday for Dortmund.

Meanwhile, Chelsea FC are currently preparing for their crunch Premier League clash against Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on Monday night.

