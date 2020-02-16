‘Very difficult’: N’Golo Kante warns Chelsea FC about Man United threat

N'Golo Kante (Photo: EA Sports)

N’Golo Kante has told his Chelsea FC team-mates to prepare for a “very difficult” game when they host Manchester United in the Premier League on Monday night.

The Red Devils are preparing to travel to Stamford Bridge to take on the Blues as they bid to reignite their bid for a top-four finish in the Premier League.

Chelsea FC are currently fourth in the table and leading the way towards Champions League qualification for next season, although they have not been in very consistent form in recent weeks.

Frank Lampard’s side have only won one of their last five outings in the English top flight and they have taken just two points from their last three games.

Manchester United are struggling down in ninth place in the table and are currently six points behind the Blues in the race for Champions League qualification.

Chelsea FC star Kante has now talked up the importance of Monday night’s clash and warned his team-mates that it will not be an easy game against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

Speaking in an interview with Chelsea FC’s website, Kante said: “We are having an important time of the season because we are all fighting for the fourth position.

“Man United were a bit behind but now they have closed the gap so it’s a big opportunity either for us to keep them behind or for them to close the gap more. It’s an important game for both teams.

“We all know that Man United at home is a very difficult game, especially after what happened in the first game but we don’t look at this.

“We just look forward because we want to keep the gap and so that’s why we need to win, not to get revenge.”

Chelsea FC are looking to remain in the top four this season after having finished third last term.

