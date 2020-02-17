Frank Lampard reveals where Chelsea FC must finish this season

Chelsea FC legend Frank Lampard (Photo: BT Sport)

Frank Lampard says Chelsea FC must focus on finishing in the top four in the Premier League this season.

The Blues are currently in fourth spot in the table as they eye Champions League qualification in Lampard’s first campaign in charge at Stamford Bridge.

However, the west London side have not been consistent in recent weeks and they have only won one of their last five outings in the top flight to allow the teams behind them to stay close.

Chelsea FC are currently preparing for a crunch top-four showdown against Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on Monday night in a game that could be decisive in the race for Champions League qualification.

Lampard believes that Chelsea FC’s main aim this season must be to finish in the top four, but he feels that longer term they must also be aiming higher than that.

Speaking in an interview with Chelsea FC’s website, Lampard said: “Coming fourth for Chelsea is our aim now, but it shouldn’t be our aim long term.

“We want to be pushing again to close the gap to the standard, which at the minute is Liverpool.

“That’s the longer-term vision and sometimes within that long-term vision you need a bit of calmness within the storm. Hopefully I can be that, but stay driven

“So I think being fourth would have been a plus at the start of the season, but at the same time, I think about how we can get that extra 10 or 15 per cent that I think we’ve been lacking, that if we’d had would have got us a lot more points on the board and would make fourth look a lot more comfortable.

“So I’ve come back [from the winter break] very keen and excited to hit this long run-in to the end of the season.”

Chelsea FC will take on Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge in what will be another crunch top-four clash next weekend.

The Blues will return to Champions League action with a home clash against Bayern Munich in the last 16 next week.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip