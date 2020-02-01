Frank Lampard praises ‘incredible’ Chelsea FC striker

Frank Lampard (Photo: YouTube)

Frank Lampard has heaped praise on the “incredible” Olivier Giroud for the way the striker dealt with the uncertainty about his future in the January transfer window.

The France international was heavily linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge in the January window but he ended up staying at the west London club as a deal failed to materialise.

Giroud will now be hoping to hold down a more regular spot in the first team at Chelsea FC between now and the end of the season as he looks to try and earn a spot in the France squad for 2020.

The former Arsenal striker has found his first team opportunities to be limited this season, with the forward having only started two games in the Premier League this term.

However, amid the uncertainty about his future, Lampard has praised the 33-year-old for the way he handled himself throughout the January transfer window.

Speaking at a news conference on Friday afternoon, Lampard said: “Olivier Giroud in this window has been incredible as a professional and as a man.

“We all know that there’s been interest and I’ve sat in every press conference and said it had to be right for Olivier, for myself and for the club. He’s been impeccable in that period and I’ve got huge respect for him for that and as a player.

“It’s my job with all the players to try and get the best out of them, with the way I want us to play and the things I need to see out of each position.

“Each player has to buy into what we’re trying to do because that’s important. It’s key across the board, not just with Oli.”

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action after their winter break when they take on Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on 17 February.

After that, they will host local rivals Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge on 22 February.

