Frank Lampard admits Chelsea FC star’s injury ‘doesn’t look great’

Frank Lampard (Photo: YouTube)

Frank Lampard has admitted that N’Golo Kante’s injury “doesn’t look great” after the midfielder was forced off during Chelsea FC’s 2-0 defeat by Manchester United on Monday night.

The French midfielder lasted for just 12 minutes of the Premier League clash before he had to be substituted after picking up a knock early on in the game.

Goals from Anthony Martial and Harry Maguire notched up the three points for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men and blew open the race for a top-four finish in the Premier League.

Speaking after the game, Lampard revealed that the 28-year-old Kante had suffered a suspected abductor injury and the Blues would assess the extent of the problem in the coming days.

Asked about Kante’s injury, Lampard told his post-match news conference: “It’s an abductor injury. We’ll have to assess it, scan it, but it doesn’t look great.”

Lampard was also without Tammy Abraham and Callum Hudson-Odoi for the clash against Manchester United due to injury.

Speaking to Sky Sports before the game about the duo’s fitness levels, Lampard said: “Tammy’s is the same injury that frustratingly come from Arsenal. We’ll see how that develops next week.

“And Callum pulled up with an injury in training which we’ve been assessing.”

Chelsea FC will look to dust themselves down as they prepare for their crunch home clash against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

The west London side are still fourth in the table but are now just one point ahead of Spurs.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip