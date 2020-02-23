Frank Lampard opens up about Mason Mount form at Chelsea FC

Mason Mount (Photo: Nike)

Frank Lampard has admitted that he has been expecting more from Mason Mount in recent weeks in terms of his performances for Chelsea FC.

The young midfielder found himself as a regular fixture in the first team at Stamford Bridge in the first part of the season and the England international was in impressive form.

However, Mount’s impact in the team has tapered off slightly in recent weeks and he has found himself in and out of the starting line-up.

The 21-year-old will be hoping to try and win back a regular spot in the first team under Lampard in the coming weeks and months.

And his manager has insisted that he is not concerned about Mount’s recent form and performances for the west London side.

Speaking at a news conference before the home clash against Chelsea FC at the weekend, Lampard said of Mount: “There’s competition in that area of the team so it’s not an easy selection for me week to week.

“I know Mason well through working with him and I know that he’s tough on himself.

“Probably since the last Tottenham game [in December], he will want to have had more output in terms of assists and goals because that’s what he’s capable of.

“He’s fine and he’s very aware of that. I have very honest conversations with Mason and I know he wants the best for himself.

“I see it out there every day so even if those goals and assists aren’t coming now, he’ll fight himself through that.”

Mount will be hoping to be involved when Chelsea FC return to Champions League action on Tuesday night with a crunch clash against Bayern Munich at Stamford Bridge in the first leg of their last 16 tie.

The west London side are looking to finish in the top four this season after having come third last term.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip