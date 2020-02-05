‘He’s a weapon for us’: Frank Lampard raves about Chelsea FC starlet

Reece James (Photo: Nike)

Frank Lampard has praised Reece James for his recent top performances for Chelsea FC.

The 20-year-old has found himself as a regular fixture in the first team at Stamford Bridge this season after having had Lampard’s faith placed in him early on.

James has been impressing with his crossing ability and he has made two assists in 13 Premier League appearances for the Blues so far this term.

The young Englishman will be hoping to push on between now and the end of the season as the Blues aim to try and finish in the top four in the Premier League.

James played the full 90 minutes as Chelsea FC played out a 2-2 draw with Leicester City in the Premier League at the King Power Stadium at the weekend, and he looked like a constant threat for the west London side.

And Lampard has explained how he hopes to see James step up the defensive side of his game as he continues his development.

Speaking to Chelsea FC’s website, Lampard said: “Reece is a weapon for us in attack with his crossing – we need to get on the end of them more – but he is also very solid defensively.

“When you think of his age, you can get excited about Reece. There’s a lot more he can do, obviously, but I’m really pleased with how he’s developing at the minute.

“There’s all sides to his game we can work on, although I’m not going to improve his crossing, he’s a bit of a natural. But at the same time we can talk about his position, his link-up with the winger who’s in front of him and the midfield.

“His defensive attributes are first and foremost. Making sure he’s in the right position and covers the right areas.

“He’s very open to that, and should be, as the young players at Chelsea I work with are. They’re sponges, they want to learn and they want to listen.

“They’re very easily coached and you enjoy coaching them because they want to get better.”

James will be hoping to feature for Chelsea FC when the Blues return to Premier League action with a home clash against Manchester United on Monday 17 February.

