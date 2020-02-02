Frank Lampard sends warning to his Chelsea FC team about the top four

Chelsea FC legend Frank Lampard (Photo: BT Sport)

Frank Lampard has warned his Chelsea FC players to prepare for “a really big fight” as they bid to finish in the top four this season.

The Blues are currently in fourth place in the Premier League table as they bid to try and secure Champions League qualification in Lampard’s first campaign in charge at the club.

Chelsea FC have some tricky games coming up, including clashes against Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur in their next two Premier League fixtures.

The west London side – who made no signings in the January transfer window – finished in third place in the Premier League table last season under Maurizio Sarri and Lampard has now been tasked with keeping the Blues in the Champions League spots this term.

However, the former England international has warned his Chelsea FC players that they are facing a huge battle as they look to try and secure a place in the top four.

Speaking at a news conference before the trip to Leicester City on Saturday, Lampard said: “Now we probably become the underdogs and the outsiders to a certain point, because teams around us have strengthened.

“The answer is work. I have to be the first person to remain positive, no matter what, and I have to be truthful when I speak out loud because Chelsea fans are listening and they want to best.

“We know recruitment is huge for a team that wants to be successful. Look no further than Liverpool or Manchester City in recent years. People will get bored if I keep crying about that, the players have to work.

“At the start of the season, among a lot of fans and a lot of pundits and commentators from outside, nobody had us in their top four and people were saying if you are in the top eight or top 10 we understand.

“Obviously not fighting relegation but now probably because we got ahead of the curve, expectation was that if we are to hang on to fourth, a particular result is not good.

“I get that, expectations change, but the reality is now that we are in fourth but it is going to be a really big fight. Now we have to be up for that challenge, young or more experienced players, but the first person who is up for that challenge is me.”

Chelsea FC will take on Bayern Munich in the last 16 of the Champions League, with the Blues set to host the Bundesliga side in the first leg at Stamford Bridge on 25 February.

