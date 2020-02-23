Arsene Wenger: What I really think of Frank Lampard at Chelsea FC

Arsene Wenger (Photo: beIN Sports)

Arsene Wenger has admitted that he has been thoroughly impressed by what he has seen from Frank Lampard since his appointment as Chelsea FC’s new manager last summer.

The former England midfielder has been placing a heavy emphasis on giving youth a chance to shine at Stamford Bridge following his appointment at the club back in July last year.

Lampard has been giving the likes of Mason Mount and Tammy Abraham chances to shine in the Chelsea FC team throughout the campaign and the Blues have been keeping themselves in contention for a top-four finish this season.

Lampard watched his side claim an impressive 2-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon as they maintained fourth spot in the table and moved four points clear of Jose Mourinho’s Spurs.

Former Arsenal manager Wenger has now admitted that he has been highly impressed by what he has seen from Lampard since he took over at the club last year.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Wenger said of Lampard: “I feel like he has done well overall.

“When he had bad results he kept calm, kept the way of playing and I think you judge a manager when he starts with how he deals with disappointment.

“Overall, he kept his way and it’s quite encouraging. I like his style of play, I like watching it.

“He makes some tough decisions, which you may not always agree with, but he has a way to conduct and he sticks to it. ‘He shows strong character and that’s what’s needed when you work at a big club.”

Chelsea FC are in Champions League action on Tuesday night when they host Bayern Munich in the first leg of their last 16 clash at Stamford Bridge.

