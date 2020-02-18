Frank Lampard makes prediction about Ruben Loftus-Cheek at Chelsea FC

Frank Lampard (Photo: YouTube)

Frank Lampard believes that Ruben Loftus-Cheek has the ability to score 15 to 20 goals a season for Chelsea FC when he is back fit.

The midfielder is currently in the final stages of regaining his match sharpness after a lengthy spell on the sidelines with a string of injuries.

Indeed, the 24-year-old has not yet made a single appearance for the first team this season, although he has been playing for Chelsea FC’s youth sides in recent weeks as he works on his fitness levels.

The English midfielder will be hoping to make himself available as soon as possible for the Blues as he bids to try and work his way into Lampard’s plans for the future at Stamford Bridge.

And Lampard has talked up Loftus-Cheek’s ability as the midfielder looks to try and become a regular in the Chelsea FC team.

Lampard said in an interview with the Daily Mail: “From the conversations we’ve had, he [Loftus-Cheek] wants it all.

“I remember watching Ruben score a hat-trick in the Europa League against BATE Borisov in October 2018. A couple were my kind of goals — six-yard box, bang. Nothing to shout about but I liked it.

“Ruben’s never been a rack-up-numbers man but I’ll definitely speak to him. Can he get 15, 20 goals in a season? He’s got that in him.”

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action on Saturday afternoon when they take on Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge in a crunch clash in the top-four race.

The west London side will then turn their attentions towards their Champions League last 16 clash with Bayern Munich next week.

