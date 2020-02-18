Solskjaer: What I really think of Lampard at Chelsea FC

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted that he sees similarities between what he is trying to achieve at Manchester United and Frank Lampard’s work at Chelsea FC.

Lampard has been settling into life at Stamford Bridge after having taken over as the Blues’ new manager in the summer last year.

The former England international has been placing a strong emphasis on giving youth a chance to impress at Chelsea FC this season and the Blues have been earning lots of praise for their performances.

Solskjaer is also in charge in what is his first full season at Old Trafford after having been brought in by the Red Devils in December 2018.

The Norwegian believes that there are definitely some similarities between Lampard’s philosophy and what he is trying to achieve at Old Trafford.

Speaking in an interview with Manchester United’s website before the clash with Chelsea FC on Monday night, Solskjaer replied when asked if he can see the similarities: “I think so, yes.

“Obviously he [Lampard] was restrained because of the transfer ban during the summer window but I think we both believe if you give young players a chance, you know them and you know they will give you everything they’ve got and they might surprise other people.

“If you have a team full of energy and players who want to prove themselves it’s great and Frank’s done very well with the Chelsea team I think.”

Manchester United will return to Europa League action on Thursday night when they take on Club Brugge in the first leg of their last 32 clash.

They will then turn their attentions towards their home clash against Watford at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon in the Premier League.

