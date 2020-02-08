Photo: Mason Mount continues training during Chelsea FC’s winter break

Mason Mount (Photo: Mason Mount / Instagram)

Mason Mount has made it clear that he has no intention of letting up during Chelsea FC’s winter break as he worked on his fitness levels during a trip to Dubai.

The Blues are currently midway through their winter break, and they will not return to Premier League action until they take on Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on Monday 17 February.

Frank Lampard has given most of the first team time off to recharge their batteries after a gruelling and testing festive period in the Premier League.

Mount has chosen to fly out to Dubai with some of his team-mates, including Reece James, but he has also opted to work on his fitness levels during his break.

The young midfielder shared the picture above of himself in training in Dubai earlier in the week as he looks to keep himself sharp ahead of the closing few weeks of the season.

The 21-year-old has been in good form for Chelsea FC so far this season and has scored five goals and made four assists in 25 Premier League games for the Blues.

With Chelsea FC currently in fourth spot in the table, Mount will be aiming to help Lampard’s men secure Champions League qualification for next season.

