Chelsea FC star opens up about ‘exceptional’ Frank Lampard

Frank Lampard (Photo: YouTube)

Mateo Kovacic has described Frank Lampard as an “exceptional” manager following his start to life at Chelsea FC.

Lampard was brought in as the club’s new manager last summer after Maurizio Sarri opted to leave Stamford Bridge following just one season in charge.

The former England midfielder has been earning lots of praise for the impact he has been having at his old club, after having given youth the chance to shine this term.

Chelsea FC are currently in fourth spot in the Premier League table as they chase Champions League qualification in Lampard’s first campaign in charge.

Kovavic has admitted that he did not know what to expect when Lampard first arrived at the club but he has been incredible impressed since then.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the Daily Express, Kovacic said: “When the club announced him as their new coach, I wasn’t sure what to expect.

“I came to Chelsea under Sarri, but Lampard is an exceptional manager.

“He has kept the character he had as a player in his personality as a coach, which has inspired all of us. He commits himself with everything he’s got.

“Training is always challenging and different from last season – that’s probably the main difference between Lampard and Sarri, who made the concept of training monotonous.

“There were a lot of similar training sessions with a focus on tactical preparation.

“Frank has a bright future ahead of him, and if he gets enough time he can take Chelsea to many more successes.”

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action after their winter break when they host Manchester United at Stamford Bridge next Monday night.

The 25-year-old Kovacic has scored one goal and made three assists in 22 Premier League games so far this season.

The Croatia international has also scored once in six Champions League games so far this term.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip