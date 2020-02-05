Paul Merson predicts where Chelsea FC are going to finish

Arsenal legend Paul Merson (Photo: Sky Sports)

Paul Merson believes that Chelsea FC will finish in the top four this season – as long as they win their next two games.

The Blues are currently in fourth place in the Premier League table as they chase Champions League qualification in Frank Lampard’s first campaign in charge.

Chelsea FC have struggled to find consistent form in recent weeks, however, and they have only won one of their last five games in the Premier League.

The west London side have two crunch games coming up in the Premier League after their winter break.

First, they will take on Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on Monday 17 February, and they will then host Tottenham Hotspur in west London on Saturday 22 February.

Former Arsenal star Merson says he has been impressed by Chelsea FC of late and he reckons they will secure a top-four finish in the Premier League if they can win their next two crunch games.

Speaking in an interview with Sky Sports, Merson said: “I am all right with Chelsea at the moment, they have two big games coming up – Man Utd and Tottenham at home – if they win both of them, for me they will finish in the top four.

“You have to remember that it was only a few weeks ago that they were ripping Tottenham to shreds at Tottenham’s ground.

“A draw at Leicester is all right. Frank was a bit nervous as they have lost a few tight games this season when they should not have lost. They dominated that game against Leicester for long periods and could have lost it in the end.

“So the next two home games are the ones – if they do not win either of them, I think they are in major trouble for top four.

“But if they win them, then I think the only ones who can catch them are Wolves.”

Chelsea FC are in fourth place and four points ahead of Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur side heading into the winter break in the Premier League.

The Blues will take on Bayern Munich for a place in the Champions League quarter-finals later this month.

