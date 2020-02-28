Olivier Giroud issues Chelsea FC rallying cry ahead of Bournemouth trip

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Olivier Giroud has talked up the importance of Chelsea FC bouncing back to winning ways by beating Bournemouth this weekend.

The west London side have struggled to find consistent form in recent weeks and they slumped to a disappointing 3-0 loss to Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 clash on Tuesday night at Stamford Bridge.

That result has left Frank Lampard’s side with it all to do in their bid to reach the quarter-finals of Europe’s elite club competition ahead of the return leg in Germany next month.

Meanwhile, Chelsea FC have also struggled with their form in the Premier League in recent weeks and they have only won one of their last five outings in the top flight.

The Blues are still fourth in the table but they are just three points ahead of Manchester United as the race for Champions League qualification via a top-four finish hots up.

Giroud has now underlined the importance of Chelsea FC finishing in the top four in the Premier League this season as they turn their attentions to Saturday’s trip to Bournemouth.

Speaking in an interview with Chelsea FC’s website, Giroud said: “It’s nearly impossible [for Chelsea FC to come back and knock out Bayern] but without belief you can’t do anything.

“Let’s go to Munich with pride and we will try to score and win that game. It’s going to be difficult to go through but you never know.

“For now, we need to focus on the Premier League first and finish in the top four. We need to put things right on Saturday and bounce back as soon as possible.”

Chelsea FC will play Liverpool FC in the FA Cup fifth round on Tuesday night at Stamford Bridge.

