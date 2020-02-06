Pundit reveals how Chelsea FC can finish in the top four this season

Former Chelsea FC winger Pat Nevin (Photo: YouTube / Screen grab)

Pat Nevin has outlined what he believes Chelsea FC need to do if they are to finish in the Premier League’s top four this season.

The west London side have been impressing with their form under Frank Lampard this term but they have hit something of an inconsistent spell in recent weeks.

Chelsea FC were held to a 2-2 draw by Leicester City at the King Power Stadium, and the Blues have now only won one game in their last five outings in the Premier League.

Despite their recent stuttering form, Lampard’s men still remain in fourth place in the Premier League table as they chase Champions League qualification in his first season in charge.

Nevin feels that Chelsea FC need to find a way to break down stubborn defences between now and the end of the season if they are to be in with a shot of a top-four finish.

Writing in his column for Chelsea FC’s website, Nevin said: “So, what do we need from here on in to stay in the top four and ensure another season in the Champions League?

“Well clearly, we must find ways of breaking down massed defences, especially when they turn up at Stamford Bridge.

“The second thing is related to the first. Last season Liverpool’s two full-backs assisted in 30 goals!

“That is an incredible number and we have to get our numbers up in that area. With Reece James playing in the number of world-class crosses that he is, we need to finish them off more regularly.

“Can you imagine how many goals Frank Lampard would have scored from those deliveries with his ability to time his runs?

“If we can do that, then we have a great chance of staying in the top four. And that would be well ahead of all expectations at the start of the season.”

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action after the winter break with a crunch clash against top-four rivals Manchester United at Stamford Bridge.

The west London side will then face Tottenham in another important game in the top-four race.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip