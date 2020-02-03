‘It’s a shock’: Paul Merson surprised by Chelsea FC situation

Paul Merson has his say on Chelsea FC's lack of signings in the January transfer window

The Sport Review staff
Monday 3 February 2020
Paul Merson
Arsenal legend Paul Merson (Photo: Sky Sports)

Paul Merson has admitted to being “shocked” at the fact that Chelsea FC did not make any new signings in the January transfer window.

The Blues were free to sign new players last month after their transfer ban was overturned on appeal, but the west London side opted not to make any new additions in the mid-season window.

Chelsea FC were linked with a number of potential signings but none of the deals materialised before the deadline last Friday night.

Frank Lampard will now continue on with his current Chelsea FC squad as he bids to try and lead the Blues to a top-four finish in the Premier League this season.

However, former Arsenal midfielder Merson has admitted that he was very surprised that the west London side did not make any new signings last month.

“It’s a shock, really, it’s a shock,” Merson said about Chelsea FC’s lack of January signings on Sky Sports News on Saturday.

“This is a big club. You wouldn’t think they would be struggling to get players in.

“They are probably the biggest team in London at the moment so I’m not sure why it was a problem to bring players in.

“It’s a disappointment but I hope Frank doesn’t use it as a crutch and think: ‘If we don’t finish in the top-four… that’s why.'”

Chelsea FC played out a 2-2 draw with Leicester City in the Premier League at the King Power Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

That result left the Blues in fourth place in the Premier League table with 13 games left to play this term.

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action after their winter break when they host Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on Monday 17 February.

