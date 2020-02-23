Chelsea FC boss Frank Lampard admits Christian Pulisic injury is ‘difficult’

Frank Lampard delivers the latest update on Christian Pulisic's injury status at Chelsea FC

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Sunday 23 February 2020, 04:15 UK
Christian Pulisic
Christian Pulisic (Photo: Chelsea TV / Screen grab)

Frank Lampard has admitted that Christian Pulisic’s injury situation is proving “difficult” and there is not yet a date set for his return for Chelsea FC.

The USA international has not featured for Chelsea FC since New Year’s Day and Lampard has admitted that he remains unsure exactly when the playmaker will be available for selection again.

Pulisic was initially ruled out of action after having suffered an adductor injury in training back in January, and the 21-year-old is still on the road to recovery.

Speaking at a news conference before Chelsea FC’s clash against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday in the Premier League, Lampard admitted that he is still not sure when Pulisic will be back available again.

Lampard said: “Christian Pulisic is still not fit. I can’t give you an exact date. It’s a difficult injury and we’re working on that.”

Pulisic had made a solid start to life at Chelsea FC following his move from Borussia Dortmund last summer, with the USA international having scored five goals and made two assists in the Premier League in the first half of the season.

Meanwhile, Chelsea FC will turn their attentions towards Champions League affairs on Tuesday night when they take on Bayern Munich at Stamford Bridge in the first leg of their last 16 clash.

