Reece James: What I really think about Frank Lampard at Chelsea FC

Reece James (Photo: Nike)

Reece James has described Frank Lampard as a “legend” and has underlined his desire to repay the faith shown in him by the Chelsea FC boss.

James has found himself as a regular fixture in the Blues team this season and he has been earning plenty of praise for the strong performances he has shown in recent weeks.

The 20-year-old has made more than 10 appearances in the top flight for the Blues and he has been catching the eye with his pace and accurate crossing ability.

James will now be hoping to hold down a regular spot in the Chelsea FC team between now and the end of the season as the west London side look to try and qualify for the Champions League.

Now, James has opened up about how he feels to be playing under a club legend in the form of Lampard, after the ex-midfielder’s appointment at Stamford Bridge last July.

Speaking in an interview with Chelsea FC’s website, James said: “I was injured coming off the back-end of last season and as I started to pick up and play games, everything has happened so fast.

“It took me by surprise – I knew I was going to be in and around it but I didn’t think I’d be this involved.

“Frank is a club legend and to this day everyone still looks up to him. He’s got a lot of advice to give to all of us because he played at the highest level so you have to listen to him.

“He’s had a big impact ever since I got back fit. He’s told me what I’m doing well and where he still thinks I can get better.

“I’m thankful that everyone believes in me here. I just want to play, give it my all and repay everyone.”

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action after their winter break when they take on Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on 17 February.

After that, Lampard will prepare his team for their home clash against Tottenham Hotspur on 22 February.

