Photo: Chelsea FC’s forgotten man issues positive update from Cobham

Ruben Loftus-Cheek is nearing a comeback for Chelsea FC's first team

By Social Spy Wednesday 5 February 2020, 23:30 UK
Ruben Loftus-Cheek has taken to social media to reveal that he is continuing to work on his fitness levels behind closed doors at Chelsea FC’s Cobham training ground.

The midfielder has not featured at all for Chelsea FC this season as he continues his recovery from a string of injuries.

The 24-year-old has been stepping up his rehabilitation behind closed doors, and the midfielder took part in a behind-closed-doors development squad friendly against Brentford B on Tuesday.

And the midfielder took to social media after the game to reveal his delight at getting some vital minutes under his belt at Chelsea FC’s Cobham training base.

Loftus-Cheek posted the picture below on his personal Instagram account and wrote the caption: “Back running with the ball at my feet 🌍❤️.”

Blues youngster Billy Gilmour was also involved in the same game at Cobham on Tuesday.

Chelsea FC are currently on their winter break and they will return to Premier League action with a home clash against Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on Monday 17 February.

The west London side are fourth in the Premier League table as they chase Champions League qualification in Frank Lampard’s first season in charge.

Next »

