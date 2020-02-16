Solskjaer fires warning at Chelsea FC ahead of Man United showdown

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screengrab)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has vowed to set up his Manchester United team to go for a win when they take on Chelsea FC in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Monday night.

The Red Devils head into the game knowing that a win in west London would move them just three points behind the fourth-placed Blues and blow open the race for Champions League qualification.

Manchester United have struggled to find consistent form all season and they have not been in good form in the Premier League of late.

Indeed, Solskjaer’s men have only won one of their last five games in the top flight and they are currently languishing down in ninth place in the table.

Solskjaer acknowledges that Monday night’s game will be a tough one, but he feels that his side have what it takes to go to Stamford Bridge and claim all three points.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Manchester United’s website, Solskjaer said: “A win [at Chelsea FC] gives us a three-point gap and, of course, that’s what we’ve got to aim for.

“We’ve played them twice already this season and done well, but Chelsea are a good team. They are at home, but we’re going to go there to try to win the game.

“We’ve got to, to give us more belief and more hope and give us confidence that we can kick on, because we need to kick on.”

Manchester United will switch their attentions towards Europa League affairs for the first time in 2020 when they take on Club Brugge in the last 32 of the competition on Thursday night.

The Red Devils will then host Watford next weekend in the Premier League.

