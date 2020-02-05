Tammy Abraham makes promise to Chelsea FC fans

Tammy Abraham (Photo: Nike)

Tammy Abraham is convinced that he will be able to enjoy a strong end to the season with Chelsea FC.

The England striker has made a strong start to his first campaign under Frank Lampard this term and has been earning lots of praise for the performances he has produced in recent weeks.

The 22-year-old has scored 13 goals and made three assists in the Premier League this season to help Lampard’s men into fourth place in the table as they chase Champions League qualification.

Abraham has also netted twice in the Champions League for the Blues heading into their clash with Bayern Munich in the last 16.

The forward drew a blank as he played 83 minutes of Chelsea FC’s 2-2 draw with Leicester City in the Premier League on Saturday lunchtime.

However, the striker is confident that he will be able to enjoy a strong end to the season after the winter break.

Speaking to Chelsea FC’s website about his season so far, Abraham said: “I can’t complain. It’s been a great season for me so far. I would like to push on. There are massive games coming up, in the Champions League also.

“Playing for a club like Chelsea there is always going to be pressure. For me it’s about being in the right place at the right time, and believing in myself and my abilities. I’m sure I will score a few more. I like the pressure.

“As a team we’ve had a lot of ups and downs. We started off well, we had a spell where we were losing a bit, and now we’re starting to pick up again.

“This break will do us good because we have some massive games coming up. We need to be ready for them and prepare ourselves.”

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action after their winter break when they host Manchester United at Old Trafford on Monday 17 February at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues will then host Tottenham Hotspur in their next top-flight game.

