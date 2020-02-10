Paul Merson predicts where Chelsea FC and Tottenham will finish

Arsenal legend Paul Merson (Photo: Sky Sports)

Paul Merson believes that Chelsea FC are in the “driving seat” to finish in the top four ahead of Tottenham Hotspur this season.

The Blues are currently in fourth spot in the Premier League table as they seek Champions League qualification in Frank Lampard’s first campaign in charge at the club.

Tottenham, meanwhile, are in fifth place in the Premier League table as they try and break back into the top four under new boss Jose Mourinho.

Chelsea FC have struggled to find consistent form in recent weeks and they have only won one of their last five games in the top flight to leave them four points ahead of London rivals Spurs.

The two London sides will face each other in a crunch top-four showdown when Spurs travel to Stamford Bridge on Saturday 22 February.

Former Arsenal star Merson believes that Mourinho is already starting to regret having taken over at Spurs and feels that Chelsea FC are the clear favourites to finish in the top four this season.

Speaking in an interview quoted by The Sun, Merson said: “I said when he went there it would give them a lift and there would be a charm offensive – and he was all smiles for a while.

“But everyone knew it wouldn’t last, didn’t they? He’s gone back to being Grumpy Mourinho again. And I don’t see how he’s improved them at all. Not one bit.

“He looks like he’s thinking: ‘What have I done coming here?’ You don’t see him high-fiving ball boys now do you?

“Mourinho is only there to get them into the top four. I can’t see Daniel Levy wanting to win the FA Cup but not get back into the Champions League.

“But it’s not really working, is it? Chelsea are in the driving seat to finish fourth and I can’t see Spurs catching them right now.

“They are a very lucky football team at the moment because they’ve been ripped to shreds in their last two matches but still managed to win.”

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action next week when they host Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on Monday night.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip