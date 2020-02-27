Willian makes admission to Chelsea FC fans about his contract situation

Willian delivers an update for Chelsea FC fans about his "difficult" contract situation

Thursday 27 February 2020
Willian has indicated that he could end up leaving Chelsea FC at the end of the season when his contract expires.

The Brazilian attacker’s current deal is set to expire at the end of the campaign, and as things stand it means he could be on his way out of Stamford Bridge for nothing this summer.

According to Willian, Chelsea FC have offered him a two-year extension to his current contract, but the forward wants another year added before committing to new terms.

The player himself has now said that he is unwilling to accept Chelsea FC’s proposal for a two-year contract as things stand, and that the situation regarding his future is “difficult”.

Speaking in an interview with Brazilian media as quoted by Metro, Willian said: “Chelsea offered me two years, and they are not going to change what they offered

“I said I wanted three more years. The situation is difficult because of this, I really don’t know if it will be possible.

“My goal is to continue working and focus on this remainder of the season, so that Chelsea can continue winning the games for the remainder of the season.

“I have a clear head and focused for the rest of the season that we have left.”

The 31-year-old has been a regular fixture in Frank Lampard’s team this season, scoring four goals and making four assists in 26 Premier League games for the Blues.

Willian played 29 minutes of Chelsea FC’s disappointing 3-0 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night.

He will be expecting to feature when Chelsea FC take on Bournemouth away from home in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

