Ian Wright picks out Chelsea FC’s player of the season after win over Spurs

Arsenal legend Ian Wright (Photo: BT Sport)

Ian Wright has described Mateo Kovacic as Chelsea FC’s player of the season following Chelsea FC’s 2-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Blues claimed an impressive victory in front of their home fans as they bounced back to winning ways and demonstrated their top-four credentials.

Goals from Olivier Giroud and Marcos Alonso in each half handed the home side an important three points which allowed them to open up a four-point lead on Spurs.

Antonio Rudiger scored an own goal late on to set up a tense finale, but the Blues ended up holding on to claim an important three points.

Kovacic has been in good form for Chelsea FC under Lampard in recent weeks and the 25-year-old has scored one goal and made three assists in 24 Premier League games so far this term.

And after the midfielder played the full 90 minutes on Saturday lunchtime, Arsenal legend Wright singled out the Croatia international for special praise.

Speaking on Match of the Day, Wright said: “Giroud had a very good game.

“I have to give a special mention to Kovacic as well because I think he’s been Chelsea’s player of the season so far.”

Chelsea FC will now focus on Champions League affairs and their crunch home clash against Bayern Munich in the first leg of their last 16 tie on Tuesday night.

