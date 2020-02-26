Hakim Ziyech makes admission about Frank Lampard at Chelsea FC

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Hakim Ziyech has revealed that he cannot wait to link up with Frank Lampard’s Chelsea FC squad in the summer.

The 27-year-old attacking midfielder is set to become a Chelsea FC player at the end of the season after the Blues agreed a deal to sign him from Ajax in recent weeks.

Ziyech has now agreed a five-year contract with the Blues and he will link up with his new team-mates in the summer transfer window.

The Morocco international will link up with Lampard and his young Chelsea FC squad as he bids to try and help them challenge for major honours next season.

And the attacker has admitted that he is looking forward to linking up with his new manager at Stamford Bridge at the end of the season.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Ziyech said of Lampard: “In his time he was such a big player and he was a midfielder so I can learn a lot from him.

“In that regard, I have a lot to learn. I had a good feeling after our talks and that feeling only became stronger. There was no doubt in my mind.”

Ziyech also revealed that he has been in regular contact with Lampard about his move to the club.

He added: “I’ve been in contact with him for a few weeks now. At first, mainly by the phone.

“We had a few long conversations about his approach, the playing style, the club, about me personally. And later on we texted quite a lot.”

Ziyech has scored six goals and made 12 assists in 19 league games for Ajax so far this season.

Chelsea FC are currently preparing for their trip to Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday night.

