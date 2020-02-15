Chelsea FC to let these four players leave in the summer – report

Chelsea FC are preparing to let four players leave Stamford Bridge this summer, according to reports

Transfer Agent
Saturday 15 February 2020, 04:45 UK
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard (Photo: YouTube)

Chelsea FC are preparing to let four first-team stars leave Stamford Bridge after confirming their first signing of the summer, according to reports.

The Daily Mirror is reporting that the Blues are ready to let Olivier Giroud, Pedro, Willian and Michy Batshuayi leave the west London side in the summer.

The report comes after Chelsea FC confirmed a deal to sign Ajax attacker Hakim Ziyech, with the 26-year-old set to link up with the Blues in the summer.

It is claimed in the same story that a clear-out at Stamford Bridge is likely this summer as Frank Lampard gets to work in the transfer window.

The Blues did not make any new signings in January despite their transfer ban being lifted, so it is assumed that they may be set to make up for lost time in the summer.

The same story says that both Pedro and Giroud are highly likely to leave Stamford Bridge on free transfer this summer when their current contracts expire.

Batshuayi, it is also claimed, is likely to be deemed surplus to requirements by Lampard, with the Belgian forward not having started a game all season.

Willian has been a much more regular fixture in the first team this season but his current deal is also set to expire at the end of the campaign.

