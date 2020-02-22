Dimitar Berbatov states his prediction for Chelsea FC v Tottenham

Frank Lampard (Photo: YouTube)

Dimitar Berbatov is backing Chelsea FC to beat Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

The Blues will be eager to make a swift return to winning ways following a 2-0 loss to rivals Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on Monday night.

Chelsea FC have seen their cushion in fourth place diminish as Tottenham moved to within a point of Frank Lampard’s side thanks to their three-game winning run.

Tottenham were 2-0 winners against defending Premier League champions Manchester City earlier this month to lay down a marker in the top-four race.

However, the north London side did suffer a setback in midweek when Tottenham lost 1-0 to Bundesliga side RB Leipzig in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 clash.

Former Spurs striker Berbatov is backing Chelsea FC and Tottenham to share the spoils in a 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon.

“Chelsea are in a bit of a slump at the moment, Spurs have their problems as well, especially now that they are also without Son through injury – they are missing some big players,” Betfair ambassador Berbatov told Metro.

“I don’t think Chelsea can afford any more slip ups, the race for the top four is really tight, but I can see this one being a draw.”

Chelsea FC suffered a blow in the lead up to the north London derby after the west London side confirmed N’Golo Kante will be sidelined for up three weeks.

The Blues have a good record historically against Tottenham, having only lost one of their last 33 home games against the north London side since 1990.

Chelsea FC will return to Champions League action on Tuesday night when Lampard’s side face Bayern Munich in the first leg of their last-16 clash in London.

