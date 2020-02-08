Chelsea FC want 23-year-old Ajax star to replace Kepa – report

Chelsea FC are eyeing Ajax and Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana as a potential replacement for Kepa, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Saturday 8 February 2020, 07:00 UK
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard (Photo: YouTube)

Chelsea FC are considering a swoop to sign Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana as a replacement for Kepa Arrizabalaga, according to a report in England.

Website Goal.com is reporting that the Ajax shot-stopper is interested in a potential move to Chelsea FC in the summer transfer window.

The same article states that the Blues are thinking about whether to sell Kepa, 25, following his inconsistent performances so far this season.

According to the same story, Chelsea FC have already started scouting for a replacement for Kepa ahead of the summer transfer window.

However, Goal add that a reprieve isn’t out of the question for Kepa, who is the world’s most expensive goalkeeper following his £71m move to Chelsea FC from Athletic Bilbao.

The story reveals that Onana has two years left to run on his current deal at the Dutch club and the 23-year-old would like to seek a new challenge at the end of the 2019-20 season.

Kepa, meanwhile, is only two years into his seven-year deal with the west London side.

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action with a home clash against Manchester United on Monday 17 February when Kepa will look to claim back his starting spot from number two Willy Caballero.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Jurgen Klopp
Liverpool FC chairman Tom Werner sends message to Reds fans
Anthony Martial (Photo: The Sport Review)
Solskjaer told not to play Man United star out of position
Sadio Mane
Liverpool FC duo remain at Melwood during the winter break – report
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp told 19-year-old can replace Liverpool FC midfielder
Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta wants three Arsenal signings before Euro 2020 – report
Anthony Martial (Photo: The Sport Review)
New Man United signing: What I think of Mason Greenwood and Anthony Martial
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Roger Federer
Match for Africa 6: Federer and Nadal to play record-making fundraiser in Cape Town
Frank Lampard
Chelsea FC star opens up about ‘exceptional’ Frank Lampard
Fred and his wife Monique in the Maldives
Photo: Man United star Fred soaks up the sun in the Maldives with his wife
ScoopDragon Football News Network