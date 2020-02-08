Chelsea FC want 23-year-old Ajax star to replace Kepa – report

Frank Lampard (Photo: YouTube)

Chelsea FC are considering a swoop to sign Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana as a replacement for Kepa Arrizabalaga, according to a report in England.

Website Goal.com is reporting that the Ajax shot-stopper is interested in a potential move to Chelsea FC in the summer transfer window.

The same article states that the Blues are thinking about whether to sell Kepa, 25, following his inconsistent performances so far this season.

According to the same story, Chelsea FC have already started scouting for a replacement for Kepa ahead of the summer transfer window.

However, Goal add that a reprieve isn’t out of the question for Kepa, who is the world’s most expensive goalkeeper following his £71m move to Chelsea FC from Athletic Bilbao.

The story reveals that Onana has two years left to run on his current deal at the Dutch club and the 23-year-old would like to seek a new challenge at the end of the 2019-20 season.

Kepa, meanwhile, is only two years into his seven-year deal with the west London side.

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action with a home clash against Manchester United on Monday 17 February when Kepa will look to claim back his starting spot from number two Willy Caballero.

