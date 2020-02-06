Chelsea FC set to give Frank Lampard £150m summer transfer budget – report

Chelsea FC are planning to hand Frank Lampard a summer transfer budget in the region of £150m, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Thursday 6 February 2020, 07:00 UK
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard (Photo: YouTube)

Chelsea FC are set to give Frank Lampard a £150m summer budget to spend on new signings, according to a report in England.

The Evening Standard is reporting that the Blues boss is set to get a significant summer war chest to bolster his Chelsea FC squad ahead of the 2020-21 campaign.

The same article states that Lampard was bitterly disappointed with the west London outfit’s failure to sign any new players in the January transfer window.

According to the same story, Chelsea FC are looking at Lyon striker Moussa Dembele as a potential signing to bolster their attack and ease the pressure on England international Tammy Abraham.

The report goes on to add that the west London side have also earmarked RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner as a potential player capable of improving their frontline.

The Evening Standard report that Lampard is eager to add a winger to his squad given Pedro’s decline and Willian’s uncertain future at the west London side.

The media outlet also put forward Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho and Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha as potential options for the fourth-placed team.

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action after the winter break with a home clash against Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on Monday 17 February.

