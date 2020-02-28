Frank Lampard urged to make two or three defensive signings at Chelsea FC

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Chelsea FC need to sign two or three defensive signings in the summer, according to Liverpool FC legend Dietmar Hamann.

The Blues suffered a resounding 3-0 loss to Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 clash at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night.

Former Arsenal midfielder Serge Gnabry scored twice before Poland international Robert Lewandowski sealed a resounding first-leg win.

Chelsea FC have conceded more goals than every other team in the Premier League’s top 10 this season except for Sean Dyche’s Burnley side.

Frank Lampard has been linked with a swoop to sign a striker to provide cover for England international Tammy Abraham in recent months.

However, former Liverpool FC midfielder Hamann believes Chelsea FC need to concentrate on improving their defence given their weakness at the back.

“Even if they don’t [qualify for next season’s Champions League], I expect Frank Lampard to keep his job,” Hamann told RTE Sport on Tuesday night.

“We must not forget, in his defence, that [Ruben] Loftus-Cheek, [Callum] Hudson-Odoi, [Christian] Pulisic and [N’Golo] Kante were not unavailable tonight. That’s four top players that weren’t unavailable.

“I think they have got to massively restructure in defence. They haven’t got a ‘keeper as it stands now. They’ve got a 38-year-old [Willy Caballero] in goal who might be able to finish the season but you don’t want to go into the new season with a 38-39-year-old.

“Kepa [Arrizabalaga], is he good enough? It remains to be seen, we don’t know.

“Everyone is raving about [Antonio] Rudiger saying he’s our [Germany] number one centre-back going into Euro 2020. I don’t see what other people see.

“I think [Andreas] Christensen is a very talented player but he lacks help and [Cesar] Azpilicueta is coming to the end of his career.

“So I think in defence they need reinforcement and at least two or three players.”

The Blues were 2-1 winners against Tottenham Hotspur in the London derby at Stamford Bridge last weekend to cement their three-point advantage over Manchester United in the top-four race.

Chelsea FC will make the trip to Bournemouth in their next Premier League game at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Lampard’s men will make the return trip to Bavaria to face Bayern Munich in the second leg of their last-16 clash on Wednesday 18 March.

