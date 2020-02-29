Frank Lampard to axe up to eight Chelsea FC players this summer – report

Frank Lampard is ready to oversee an overhaul of the Chelsea FC squad in the summer, according to a report

By Transfer Agent Saturday 29 February 2020, 07:00 UK
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Frank Lampard is ready to sell up to eight Chelsea FC players in the summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Sun is reporting that the Blues boss is prepared to axe eight flops this summer as Lampard looks to oversee a complete revamp of his squad.

The same article states that Lampard wants the Chelsea FC board to back him in his pursuit to restore the west London side to their former glory.

According to the same story, the Chelsea FC manager knows how limited his team is following their 3-0 loss to Bayern Munich on Tuesday night.

The Sun report goes on to claim that Lampard is considering axing Ross Barkley, Kepa Arrizabalaga and Jorginho in a summer clear-out.

The report adds that Kurt Zouma, Willian, Pedro Rodriguez, Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmieri could also be offloaded.

Chelsea FC have already signed Morocco international Hakim Ziyech from Ajax in a £33m deal earlier this month to start their summer rebuild.

Bayern Munich forwards Serge Gnabry and Robert Lewandowski got on the score-sheet in their emphatic 3-0 victory over Chelsea FC in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Tuesday night.

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action with a trip to Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

