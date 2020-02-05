Frank Lampard wants Chelsea FC to sell 25-year-old flop – report

Chelsea FC manager Frank Lampard wants to sell Kepa Arrizabalaga in the summer, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Wednesday 5 February 2020, 06:30 UK
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard (Photo: YouTube)

Chelsea FC manager Frank Lampard wants to sell Kepa Arrizabalaga in the summer transfer window, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet Cope, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that Lampard is running out of patience with the Chelsea FC number one goalkeeper.

The same article states that the Blues boss has instructed the Chelsea FC board to offload Kepa and recruit a new goalkeeper in the summer.

According to the same story, the west London side are unlikely to secure anything near the £72m fee that they paid for Kepa in the 2018 summer transfer window.

The Blues made Kepa the world’s most expensive goalkeeper when Chelsea FC signed the Spain international from Athletic Bilbao in 2018.

Kepa’s transfer fee eclipsed Liverpool FC’s £67m outlay on Alisson Becker during the same summer transfer window.

The Blues shot-stopper caused controversy when he refused to be substituted during the League Cup final under Lampard’s predecessor Maurizio Sarri.

The Chelsea FC boss dropped Kepa for the west London side’s 2-2 draw with third-placed Leicester City at the King Power Stadium at the weekend.

Willy Caballero has started Chelsea FC’s last two games to lay claim to a regular starting spot.

The Blues will host Manchester United in their next Premier League game on Monday 17 February.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Roberto Firmino (Photo: Adidas)
‘Pure genius’: BBC Sport pundit talks up Liverpool FC star
Jordan Henderson (Photo: The Sport Review)
‘He’s capable of anything’: BBC Sport pundit raves about Liverpool FC star
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screen grab)
BBC Sport pundit rates Bruno Fernandes’ Man United debut
Jose Mourinho
BBC Sport pundit admits he was impressed by Tottenham Hotspur star’s display
Roberto Firmino (Photo: Adidas)
‘Pure genius’: BBC Sport pundit talks up Liverpool FC star
Michael Owen
Michael Owen states his prediction for Liverpool FC v Shrewsbury
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Australian Open 2020
Novak Djokovic
Australian Open 2020: Novak Djokovic, champion for record eighth time, returns to No1
Gary Neville
Gary Neville slams Man United’s poor planning in transfer market
Frank Lampard
BBC Sport pundit tells Chelsea FC to make this signing
ScoopDragon Football News Network