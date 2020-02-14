Chelsea FC confirm deal agreed for their first summer signing

Frank Lampard (Photo: YouTube)

Chelsea FC have reached an agreement with Ajax to sign Hakim Ziyech in a deal believed to be worth around £38m this summer.

The Blues confirmed the news via a post on their official website on Thursday after having been heavily linked with a move to sign the 26-year-old.

The move is subject to the player agreeing personal terms with the west London side.

BBC Sport is reporting that the Blues are set to pay a transfer fee of around £38m to land the left-footed attacker.

According to the BBC Sport report, Frank Lampard was eager to sign Ziyech in the January transfer window but a deal failed to materialise.

The BBC Sport article reveals that was because Ajax didn’t want to sell Ziyech last month, with the Eredivisie title in the balance for the Dutch giants.

The Moroccan winger will now become the first Chelsea FC signing since their transfer ban was lifted at the end of 2019.

Ziyech has been a key part of Ajax’s success over the past couple of seasons, both domestically and in Europe.

The Ajax star has scored six times and has made 12 assists in 18 games in the Eredivisie so far this term.

Ziyech has netted 47 times in 157 games in all competitions over the past three and a half seasons in Amsterdam.

Chelsea FC will hope to bolster their top-four hopes with victory over Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on Monday night.

