Chelsea FC interested in 26-year-old Ajax winger – report

Chelsea FC are interested in a potential bid for Ajax winger Hakim Ziyech, according to a report in England.

The Daily Telegraph is reporting that the Blues are still monitoring their long-term target as Frank Lampard looks to improve his Chelsea FC team in wide areas of the pitch.

The same article states that the west London side made an approach for Ziyech in the January transfer window but the Dutch club refused to sell the Morocco international halfway through the season.

According to the same story, Ajax are prepared to receive a fresh flurry of bids for the 26-year-old at the end of the 2019-20 season.

The Telegraph report goes on to suggest that Ziyech could be an easier signing to complete than Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho, who is also wanted by Manchester United.

The respected British media outlet believe that the African winger could cost around £42m if Chelsea FC are to step up their interest in the Ajax forward this summer.

Chelsea FC failed to make any signings in the January transfer window despite the west London side have their transfer ban lifted by Fifa ahead of 2020.

The Blues will host top-four rivals Manchester United in their next Premier League fixture at Stamford Bridge on Monday night.

