Chelsea FC interested in 26-year-old Ajax winger – report

Chelsea FC are monitoring Ajax winger Hakim Ziyech, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Thursday 13 February 2020, 06:30 UK
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard (Photo: YouTube)

Chelsea FC are interested in a potential bid for Ajax winger Hakim Ziyech, according to a report in England.

The Daily Telegraph is reporting that the Blues are still monitoring their long-term target as Frank Lampard looks to improve his Chelsea FC team in wide areas of the pitch.

The same article states that the west London side made an approach for Ziyech in the January transfer window but the Dutch club refused to sell the Morocco international halfway through the season.

According to the same story, Ajax are prepared to receive a fresh flurry of bids for the 26-year-old at the end of the 2019-20 season.

The Telegraph report goes on to suggest that Ziyech could be an easier signing to complete than Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho, who is also wanted by Manchester United.

The respected British media outlet believe that the African winger could cost around £42m if Chelsea FC are to step up their interest in the Ajax forward this summer.

Chelsea FC failed to make any signings in the January transfer window despite the west London side have their transfer ban lifted by Fifa ahead of 2020.

The Blues will host top-four rivals Manchester United in their next Premier League fixture at Stamford Bridge on Monday night.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Gabriel Martinelli
Paul Merson: What I really think of Gabriel Martinelli at Arsenal
Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta makes prediction about where Arsenal will finish
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: My first impressions of Bruno Fernandes at Man United
Aaron Ramsey
Man United told 29-year-old would be ‘perfect’ signing
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ed Woodward makes promise to Man United fans about summer signings
Scott McTominay
Man United midfielder delivers latest injury update from Spain
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Solskjaer makes decision about new Man United signing ahead of Chelsea FC clash
Jurgen Klopp
‘It’s unbelievable’: Ex-striker raves about Liverpool FC dominance
Frank Lampard
‘He’s got a soft spot for them’: German football expert on Jadon Sancho to Chelsea FC talk
ScoopDragon Football News Network