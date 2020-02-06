Club president claims Chelsea FC could-resign Serie A defender in the summer

Frank Lampard (Photo: YouTube)

Chelsea FC could be set to re-sign Sassuolo winger Jeremie Boga this summer, according to the Italian club’s president Giovanni Carnevali.

The Blues are thought to be in the market to improve their midfield in the summer transfer window after the west London side failed to make any signings in January.

Chelsea FC only have William, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Pedro in terms of natural wingers who can add pace in wide position in Frank Lampard’s current team.

The Blues sold Boga to Sassuolo in a £3m deal in the 2018 summer transfer window, but Chelsea FC inserted a buy-back clause in the deal with the Italian club.

Chelsea FC have been keeping tabs on the French winger’s form in Serie A and the west London side are considering the possibility of activating the buy-back clause.

Boga has scored six times and has made three assists in 21 games in the Italian top flight this term.

Sassuolo president Carnevali has now admitted that Chelsea FC could swoop to re-sign Boga in the summer.

“Chelsea can redeem him in June,” Carnevali is quoted as saying by Goal.

“We have a great relationship with the club and we already met them before Christmas – also for other business.

“We like to have what we have with Barcelona, to have a collaborative relationship.

“They can take him back but we can also re-sign him, everything is open.”

Lampard’s side have struggled defensively throughout the Premier League campaign, conceding 34 times in 25 top-flight fixtures.

Only Everton have conceded more goals than Chelsea FC in the top half of the Premier League table to underline the problem.

The Blues will host Manchester United in their next league game on Monday 17 February.

