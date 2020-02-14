Chelsea FC meet Serie A club about 23-year-old defender – report

Frank Lampard (Photo: YouTube)

Chelsea FC have met with Sassuolo to discuss re-signing Jeremie Boga this summer, according to a report in England.

The Daily Star is reporting that the Blues are eager to bring back Boga to Stamford Bridge at the end of the season.

The same article states that Chelsea FC want the winger to provide more options for Frank Lampard after his impressive displays in Serie A.

According to the same story, the west London outfit have first refusal on Boga and can buy the Sassuolo winger for as little as £15m.

The Daily Star go on to add that Chelsea FC believe Joga can be Willian’s long-term replacement in the Blues side.

The article adds that the Blues are likely to keep tabs on Joga for the rest of the season irrespective of this week’s discussions with Sassuolo.

Joga has scored seven goals and has made two assists in 22 appearances for the Serie A club this term.

Chelsea FC are in fourth position in the Premier League table ahead of their clash against Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on Monday night.

The west London side will take on Tottenham Hotspur in front of their home supporters a week later in two big fixtures that could decide their top-four fate.

