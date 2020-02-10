Jorginho’s agent drops Chelsea FC transfer hint

Frank Lampard (Photo: YouTube)

Jorginho could leave Chelsea FC in the transfer window, according to the Italian’s agent.

The Chelsea FC number five has played a key role under Frank Lampard in the Premier League so far this season.

Jorginho has scored four goals and has made two assists in 20 starts and four substitute appearances.

The 28-year-old has found his feet in the Premier League after he initially struggled under Maurizio Sarri last term following his big-money move to Chelsea FC from Napoli.

Unsurprisingly, given his working relationship with Sarri at Chelsea FC and Napoli, Jorginho has been linked with a potential move to Serie A giants Juventus.

Sarri took over the reins of the defending Italian champions back in July after he stood down as Chelsea FC boss.

Jorginho’s representative Joao Santos has now dropped a big hint that the Italian midfielder could leave Stamford Bridge at the end of the Premier League season.

“Anything can happen in the transfer market. I said ‘why not?’ to Juventus because Jorginho has a three-year contract with Chelsea, so the priority is clearly to remain there, but we could also evaluate leaving the club in July,” Joao Santos told TuttoJuve, as quoted by Metro.

“In that case, if this were to happen, we’d be ready to consider the various proposals that will arrive from Italy, France and England.

“Why shouldn’t it be possible to join Juventus? They are the most important club in Italy, the one that has won the most in recent years. We wouldn’t say no to the Bianconeri.

“It’s natural, because Sarri was Jorginho’s coach at both Napoli and Chelsea.

“The player was fundamental in his tactics over the last four years, knows the system inside out and that is why there are these rumours.

“If Juventus, who already have a very strong squad, were to need him and Chelsea were ready to sell, we would certainly evaluate their proposal. ‘It’d then be up to the clubs to reach an agreement.

“Nobody from Juve, not now or in the past, have contacted me to talk about Jorginho. The club would need to speak to Chelsea first, as talking to me won’t change the situation very much.”

Chelsea FC signed Jorginho in a £57m deal from Serie A side Napoli in the 2018 summer transfer window.

The Italian midfielder netted two goals in 54 games in all competitions last term.

Jorginho will be hoping to line up for Chelsea FC against Manchester United in their top-six battle at Stamford Bridge next Monday night.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip