Chelsea FC still chasing £50m-rated 16-year-old – report

Frank Lampard (Photo: YouTube)

Chelsea FC are still interested in a deal to sign £50m-rated Birmingham City teenager Jude Bellingham despite their interest potentially costing them Faustino Anjorin’s future at Stamford Bridge, according to a report in England.

Website Goal, as quoted by The Sun, is reporting that the Blues want to sign Bellingham but their pursuit of the teenager could resort in 18-year-old Anjorin leaving Chelsea FC.

The same article states that the Blues have struggled to convince Anjorin to commit to a new five-and-a-half-year deal.

According to the same story, the west London side’s bid to sign the Birmingham teenager could scupper any hopes of convincing Anjorin to remain at the club.

The Sun go on to report that the Blues are one of a several of top clubs who are keeping a close eye on the 16-year-old’s situation at Championship side Birmingham.

They claim that Manchester United as well as La Liga duo FC Barcelona and Real Madrid are keen on Birmingham’s youngest-ever player following his excellent displays.

Anjorin has only made one appearance in the Carabao Cup under Frank Lampard this term.

Bellingham, on the other hand, has netted four times and made two assists in 29 appearances in the Championship.

Chelsea FC will take on Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Saturday.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip