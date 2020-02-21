Chelsea FC still chasing £50m-rated 16-year-old – report

Chelsea FC have maintained their interest in Birmingham City teenager Jude Bellingham, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Friday 21 February 2020, 08:00 UK
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard (Photo: YouTube)

Chelsea FC are still interested in a deal to sign £50m-rated Birmingham City teenager Jude Bellingham despite their interest potentially costing them Faustino Anjorin’s future at Stamford Bridge, according to a report in England.

Website Goal, as quoted by The Sun, is reporting that the Blues want to sign Bellingham but their pursuit of the teenager could resort in 18-year-old Anjorin leaving Chelsea FC.

The same article states that the Blues have struggled to convince Anjorin to commit to a new five-and-a-half-year deal.

According to the same story, the west London side’s bid to sign the Birmingham teenager could scupper any hopes of convincing Anjorin to remain at the club.

The Sun go on to report that the Blues are one of a several of top clubs who are keeping a close eye on the 16-year-old’s situation at Championship side Birmingham.

They claim that Manchester United as well as La Liga duo FC Barcelona and Real Madrid are keen on Birmingham’s youngest-ever player following his excellent displays.

Anjorin has only made one appearance in the Carabao Cup under Frank Lampard this term.

Bellingham, on the other hand, has netted four times and made two assists in 29 appearances in the Championship.

Chelsea FC will take on Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Saturday.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Arsene Wenger
Arsene Wenger makes admission about Liverpool FC going unbeaten
Paul Merson
Paul Merson instructs Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to drop Man United midfielder
Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta admits he’s been ‘highly surprised’ by January Arsenal signing
Michael Owen
Michael Owen states his prediction for Olympiakos v Arsenal
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screen grab)
‘He’s a leader’: Harry Maguire raves about new Man United signing
Martin Keown
‘Magnificent’: Martin Keown raves about Arsenal star’s performance
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Roger Federer
Roger Federer to miss Dubai, Indian Wells, Miami and French Open after knee surgery
Bruno Fernandes
‘We can do much better’: Bruno Fernandes issues Man United rallying cry
Rio Ferdinand
Rio Ferdinand makes prediction about Liverpool FC domination
ScoopDragon Football News Network